Connah's Quay v Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Thur)

Connah's Quay Nomads secured their first Welsh Cup in May with victory over Aberystwyth

Europa League first qualifying round first-leg: Connah's Quay Nomads v Shakhtyor Soligorsk Venue: Belle Vue, Rhyl Date: Thursday, 12 July Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Connah's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison insists his side will not be under any extra pressure when they begin their Europa League campaign.

Nomads are Wales' sole representatives in the competition after Bala Town and Cefn Druids were knocked out in the preliminary round.

The Welsh Cup winners face Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus.

"I don't feel any pressure other than the pressure I put on myself for any game of football," Morrison said.

Shakhtyor are currently fourth in their domestic league and former Manchester City defender Morrison travelled to Belarus to watch the side in action.

"They're a very good team," Morrison told BBC Wales Sport.

"They're seeded higher than Rangers and Hibernian so it's going to be a tough ask but we'll be ready for it.

Nathan Woolfe's goal secured a notable 1-0 win over HJK Helsinki in last season's Europa League

"The lads are as fit as they can be at this time of year. I don't think the fitness levels really drop because they are only off for two or three weeks and are straight back into it.

"We've had good results in Europe. We beat Stabæk over two legs and beat HJK Helsinki at home last year

"They'll be in for a surprise if they haven't done their work correctly in looking at us."

Striker Michael Wilde will miss Thursday's first leg because of a groin injury while midfielder Danny Harrison is doubtful with a calf injury.

Thursday's first leg will be hosted at Rhyl's Belle Vue rather than Nomads' Deeside Stadium.

Morrison is looking forward to playing at a ground which staged their Europa League home tie against Norwegian side Stabæk in 2016.

"It's a great venue and it doesn't give too much creature comforts to the opposition," Morrison added.

"It's quite a tight arena and it won't feel comfortable for them. It will work for us I think as it has done in past."