Mark Halstead: Morecambe sign former Blackpool goalkeeper

Mark Halstead played 19 times for Shrewsbury

Morecambe have signed former Blackpool and Shrewsbury goalkeeper Mark Halstead on a one-year deal.

He replaces Danijel Nizic who signed for Australian side Western Sydney.

The 27-year-old began his career at Bloomfield Road but only made three appearance for the Tangerines - including one as a substitute in the Premier League against Chelsea in 2011.

He spent spells on loan at Barrow, Kettering and Stockport before joining Shrewsbury and playing 19 matches.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told the club website: "Mark is experienced and knows the level, he's a decent all round goalkeeper and gives us good competition.

"He's hungry to prove he can be number one and we're very much looking forward to working with him.''

