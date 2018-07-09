Ademola Lookman: RB Leipzig want permanent return for Everton forward

Lookman has rejoined the Everton squad for the start of pre-season training

RB Leipzig want to sign Everton's England Under-21 forward Ademola Lookman on a permanent deal.

Lookman, 20, ended last season on loan with the German Bundesliga club, scoring five goals in 11 league games.

Leipzig announced on Monday that sporting director Ralf Rangnick will be head coach for 2018-19.

And when asked about possible signings, Rangnick said: "We're still in talks over Ademola Lookman. We want him back and he wants to come."

Having initially been against sending Lookman out on loan last January, Everton's then-manager Sam Allardyce changed his mind, favouring a short-term deal with a Championship club.

But Lookman joined Leipzig until the end of the season, with Allardyce saying it was "one of the most unusual situations I've been in".

He added: "His stubbornness meant he got his own way. I hope he proves us all wrong."

Lookman went on to make seven league starts, three more than he has managed at Everton since making an £11m move from Charlton in January 2017.

He became the latest young Englishman to continue his development in Germany, with Ryan Kent and Reece Oxford having loan spells last season while Jadon Sancho made a permanent move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig announced in June that Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann had agreed to take charge after the 2018-19 season.