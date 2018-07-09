West Ham close on Jack Wilshere & Andriy Yarmolenko signings

Jack Wilshere, who has been capped 34 times by England, made his Arsenal debut 10 years ago

West Ham are close to completing the double signing of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere and Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko.

England international Wilshere, 26, has been looking for a new club since his Gunners contract expired at the end of June.

A fee of about 20m euros (£17.66m) is understood to have been agreed with Borussia Dortmund for Yarmolenko.

The 28-year-old has scored 35 times in 77 appearances for his country.

Wilshere's career has been badly affected by injuries but the Hammers are confident he can make a meaningful contribution to a squad being overhauled by new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

He made 197 first-team appearances for Arsenal and was part of the 2014 and 2015 FA Cup-winning sides.

After spending the 2016-17 campaign on loan at fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, he returned to the Gunners and made 38 appearances last season, but was not included in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.

Yarmolenko only joined Dortmund from Dynamo Kiev last August and struggled to find his best form in Germany, netting six goals in 26 appearances.