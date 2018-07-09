David Milinkovic: Hull City sign Genoa forward for undisclosed fee

David Milinkovic celebrates a goal for Hearts
David Milinkovic scored six goals for Hearts last season

Hull City have signed Genoa forward David Milinkovic for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Serb scored six goals in 24 Scottish Premiership appearances during a loan spell with Hearts last season.

"David is a talented, skilful player and we're delighted that we've been able to bring him to Hull City," boss Nigel Adkins told the club website.

"He enjoyed a very good loan spell with Hearts last season."

