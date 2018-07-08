BBC Sport - Waistcoat wild

Waistcoat wild

England manager Gareth Southgate's sense of style is attracting more than a few imitators.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

Top videos

Video

How to win a set in 16 minutes - Federer storms past Mannarino

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kerber beats Bencic to reach quarter-finals﻿

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Serena survives brutal first week at SW19

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Rohit century leads India to T20 series win over England

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England marching on, football coming home

Video

Watch Shearer celebrate England's win with a spot of karaoke

Video

Highlights: Sweden 0-2 England

Video

'Take a bow!' - Jordan takes incredible diving catch

Video

How Russian fans experienced their quarter-final exit

Video

Greenway 'ecstatic' at second Wasps win

Video

Super Pickford's saves keep England's dream alive

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Bowling Green

Monday Club Competition Nights
Juniors from the club

Junior Tennis Coaching

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired