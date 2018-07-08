BBC Sport - Sion Swifts beat table-toppers Linfield
Sion Swifts beat table-toppers Linfield
- From the section Women's Football
Goals from Sion Swifts' impressive 2-0 over league leaders Linfield.
Strikes in each half from Amy Boyle-Carr and Michelle McDaid gave the Swifts all three points and condemned the Blues to just their second defeat of the season.
