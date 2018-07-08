BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: How Russian fans experienced their quarter-final exit
How Russian fans experienced their quarter-final exit
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport joins a group of Russia fans in Sochi as their team suffer a dramatic quarter-final exit to Croatia after a tense penalty shootout.
