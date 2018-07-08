Oli McBurnie: Swansea City striker ready to tap into Championship experience

One of Oli McBurnie's nine goals for Barnsley came in their 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City in March
Oli McBurnie is confident his time on loan in the Championship last season will pay dividends as Swansea City seek a swift return to the Premier League.

The Scotland striker, 22, joined Barnsley in January and his nine goals in 17 appearances saw him voted Player of the Year by the Tykes supporters.

"It's definitely a tough league," McBurnie told the Swansea website.

"It was a really fun league to play in. I learned a lot and I am looking forward to playing in it this year."

Swansea begin their Championship campaign on 4 August at Barnsley's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Four more league games await in August, against Preston North End, Birmingham City, Leeds United and Bristol City.

"There are lots of games that come thick and fast but in a way that can help you," McBurnie added.

"If you pick up a bit of momentum and a few wins you can move right up the table."

McBurnie joined Swansea from Chester in July 2015 and has made 18 appearances for the first team.

