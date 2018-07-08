BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Shearer celebrates England's win with a spot of karaoke
Watch Shearer celebrate England's win with a spot of karaoke
- From the section World Cup
Alan Shearer serenades the rest of the Match of the Day team in Moscow with a bit of Lionel Ritchie as they celebrate England's quarter-final win against Sweden.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
