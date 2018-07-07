BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up semi-final against England

Rakitic seals Croatia win over Russia on penalties

Watch Ivan Rakitic score the winning penalty for Croatia in a 4-3 shootout victory over hosts Russia to set up a World Cup semi-final against England.

MATCH REPORT: Russia 2-2 Croatia (Croatia win 4-3 on penalties)

