BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up semi-final against England
Rakitic seals Croatia win over Russia on penalties
Watch Ivan Rakitic score the winning penalty for Croatia in a 4-3 shootout victory over hosts Russia to set up a World Cup semi-final against England.
MATCH REPORT: Russia 2-2 Croatia (Croatia win 4-3 on penalties)
