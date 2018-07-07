Sunday's papers

Sunday Express
After England's win over Sweden, goalscorer Harry Maguire features on Sunday's newspaper back pages, including the Sunday Express
Mail on Sunday
The Mail on Sunday shows the celebrations between Maguire and John Stones
Daily Star Sunday
The Daily Star Sunday has a similar celebratory feel
Sunday Times
England celebrate on the front of the Sunday Times
Sunday Telegraph
And, unsurprisingly, the Telegraph also features the joy of the England players

