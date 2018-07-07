BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Domagoj Vida's extra-time header puts Croatia 2-1 up against hosts Russia
Vida's extra-time header puts Croatia 2-1 up against Russia
Domagoj Vida heads in a corner through a crowd of players to put Croatia 2-1 up against hosts Russia in the first period of extra time in the World Cup quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Russia 2-2 Croatia (Croatia win 4-3 on penalties)
