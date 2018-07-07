BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: How England v Sweden interrupted a nation

How England v Sweden interrupted a nation

England fans up and down the country interrupted weddings, holidays and other sporting events to make sure they caught England take on Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Sweden 0-2 England

Top videos

Video

How England v Sweden interrupted a nation

Video

Highlights: Sweden 0-2 England

Video

Super Pickford's saves keep England's dream alive

Video

Rakitic seals Croatia win over Russia on penalties

Video

Cheryshev scores stunning goal but Russia go out

Video

Vida's extra-time header puts Croatia 2-1 up against Russia

Video

Fernandes equalises for Russia in extra time

Video

Southgate praises Pickford's 'critical' saves

Video

Football fever, hot dogs, celeb spots and day six funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Wild celebrations as England reach semi-finals

Video

'The feeling grows stronger' - England players celebrate win

Video

Watch: Point of the championship so far?

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London
Children run free

Kids Run Free in Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired