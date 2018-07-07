BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Watch Croatia's penalty shootout victory over Russia in full
Full penalty shootout as Croatia beat Russia
- From the section World Cup
Watch the full penalty shootout as Ivan Rakitic scores the decisive spot-kick for Croatia in a 4-3 win over Russia to book a World Cup semi-final against England.
WATCH MORE: Rakitic seals Croatia win over Russia on penalties
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
