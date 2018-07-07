BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Russia 2-2 Croatia (3-4 pens) highlights

Highlights: Russia 2-2 Croatia (3-4 pens)

Watch Croatia's dramatic World Cup quarter-final win over hosts Russia, who lost 4-3 on penalties after equalising late in extra time to force the tie into a shootout.

MATCH REPORT: Russia 2-2 Croatia (Croatia win 4-3 on penalties)

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Sweden 0-2 England

Available to UK users only.

