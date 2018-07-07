BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Stunning Denis Cheryshev strike puts Russia 1-0 up against Croatia
Cheryshev scores stunning goal but Russia go out
- From the section World Cup
Denis Cheryshev's stunning strike - his fourth goal of World Cup 2018 - opens the scoring for hosts Russia against Croatia in the quarter-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Russia 2-2 Croatia (3-4 pens)
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Sweden 0-2 England
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired