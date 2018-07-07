BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England boss Gareth Southgate praises Jordan Pickford's 'critical' saves

England manager Gareth Southgate praises goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his "critical saves at crucial times" during their 2-0 World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden.

MATCH REPORT: Sweden 0-2 England

