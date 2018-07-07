BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England boss Gareth Southgate praises Jordan Pickford's 'critical' saves
Southgate praises Pickford's 'critical' saves
- From the section World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate praises goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his "critical saves at crucial times" during their 2-0 World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden.
MATCH REPORT: Sweden 0-2 England
WATCH MORE: 'The feeling grows stronger' - England players celebrate win
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired