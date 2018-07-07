BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England players celebrate reaching the semi-finals
'The feeling grows stronger' - England players celebrate win
- From the section World Cup
England players celebrate reaching the World Cup semi-finals after their 2-0 win against Sweden in the quarter-finals in Russia.
WATCH MORE: Alli header doubles England lead
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired