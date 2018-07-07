BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Dele Alli header puts England 2-0 up against Sweden
Alli header doubles England lead
- From the section World Cup
Dele Alli heads home Jesse Lingard's cross at the back post to put England 2-0 up against Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals.
