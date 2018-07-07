Swindon Town: Luke McCormick, Martin Smith and Elijah Adebayo join League Two club

From the section

Luke McCormick had two spells at Plymouth, returning to Home Park in 2013

Swindon Town have signed goalkeeper Luke McCormick and midfielder Martin Smith on free transfers as well as Fulham striker Elijah Adebayo on a season-long loan.

McCormick, 34, joins on a one-year deal following his release by Plymouth.

Former Sunderland trainee Smith, 22, joins on a free transfer after a successful trial with the Robins.

Adebayo, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Cheltenham Town, scoring twice in seven league games.

