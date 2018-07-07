World Cup 2018: England reaching semi-final is 'incredible feeling' - Gareth Southgate

Media playback is not supported on this device Southgate praises Pickford's 'critical' saves

2018 Fifa World Cup semi-final: England v Russia or Croatia Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Wednesday 11 July, 19:00 BST Coverage: Full radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and text commentary online and in BBC Sport app

England's appearance in a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 is an "incredible feeling", says boss Gareth Southgate.

Goals by Harry Maguire and Dele Alli sealed a 2-0 last-eight win over Sweden to leave them one game from the final.

England must now prepare for a momentous match in Moscow on Wednesday against the winner of the quarter-final between hosts Russia and Croatia.

"Russia in Moscow would be an incredible game," Southgate said.

England have not reached the final since winning the World Cup in 1966, while it is only the third time they have reached the last four.

"I hope everyone at home enjoys tonight because it's not often this happens," added Southgate to BBC Sport. "It is an incredible feeling."

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Sweden 0-2 England highlights

Maguire and Alli struck either side of the interval in Samara. Maguire broke the deadlock on the half-hour, flashing a header past Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen from Ashley Young's corner.

England sealed victory when Alli headed in Jesse Lingard's lofted cross at the far post.

"We knew it was going to be such a different game after having extra time and penalties against Colombia, with all the emotion and the energy," said Southgate.

"We had to withstand a lot of physical pressure but the resilience of the team was crucial.

"We knew we would have the majority of the ball and it was a case of breaking them down because Sweden are a really well organised team.

"Over the years we have underestimated them."

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Dele Alli header puts England 2-0 up against Sweden

'We can create our own history'

Jordan Pickford played a key role in England's win after the Everton goalkeeper produced some fine saves including a superb stop to deny Marcus Berg.

"I wasn't born the last time England reached a World Cup semi-final," said the 24-year-old.

"We have always said we would take one game at a time and we can go on and create our own history.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Semi-finals? I wasn't born in 1990, so I will take that' - Pickford

"We knew it was going to be difficult, we know what Sweden bring to the party and we managed it very well. After I made that first save from Berg, it set me up for the rest of the game.

"England fans are different class and we really enjoyed playing in that atmosphere."

'We want to make the country proud'

England captain Harry Kane did not add to his six goals at the tournament but is relishing a semi-final in Russia's capital.

"I thought we were fantastic. We faced the long ball - different to what we have faced before - and we're buzzing with the result," said the Tottenham striker.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kane & Maguire 'ready to go again' as England reach semi-final

"We know there is a big game ahead with the semi-final but we are feeling good and we're confident.

"We just have to go again. We are enjoying it and we've got keep doing what we are doing and make the country proud."

More to follow.