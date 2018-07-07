BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Russia’s emotional rollercoaster – fans go through it as hosts bow out
Russia’s emotional rollercoaster – fans go through it as hosts bow out
- From the section World Cup
Russia fans sent on an emotional rollercoaster during their penalty defeat to Croatia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Sochi.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
