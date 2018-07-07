BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Jordon Pickford's flying save keeps out Marcus Berg's header for Sweden
Flying Pickford save denies Berg
- From the section World Cup
Jordan Pickford's flying save keeps out Marcus Berg's header with England 1-0 up against Sweden in their World Cup quarter-final.
