BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Harry Maguire heads in the opener for England against Sweden
Maguire header puts England in front
- From the section World Cup
Harry Maguire heads home from Ashley Young's corner to put England 1-0 up against Sweden in their World Cup quarter-final.
