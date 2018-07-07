Celtic: Brendan Rodgers praises Moussa Dembele & Odsonne Edouard in friendly rout

Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele both scored as Celtic hammered Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin friendly

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers lauded the performance of his French forward duo as a strong starting line-up thrashed Shamrock Rovers in Dublin.

Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard both netted in a 7-0 triumph which served as preparation for Tuesday's Champions League opener.

Rodgers' men travel to Armenia to tackle Alashkert in the opening leg of their first qualifying round clash.

"I thought [Dembele and Edouard] were excellent," Rodgers told Celtic TV.

"They were really powerful and dynamic. Odsonne's movement was terrific, he makes up the fourth man in midfield but he can spin in behind.

"At times we could have played them in a bit earlier and played the pass a bit deeper. So it's working out the system and where we can exploit teams, what zones we need to get into. But that's all part of our preparation and the two combined very well."

Rodgers gave what looked like a first-choice side an hour of action at the Tallaght Stadium before making wholesale changes, although skipper Scott Brown had already come off at half-time.

Celtic were five goals up before the mass substitutions with Edouard and Callum McGregor hitting two and Dembele also scoring. Replacements Scott Sinclair and Lewis Morgan completed the rout.

Rodgers lined up with a 3-5-2 formation and his front pair of Dembele and Edouard proved a handful.

With Leigh Griffiths not featuring in the Irish capital, the pair may lead the goalscoring charge in the opening qualifying round.

"It was a very good exercise," Rodgers added. "The first 65 minutes the team looked very strong and powerful and scored some very good goals.

"We need some more work on the shape of that team in terms of some of the relationships within it, especially defensively, but keeping a clean sheet was good.

"And then we saw the other side, young players who were dynamic and fast and maintained the intensity."