Melissa Fletcher: Wales & Reading forward announces retirement

Reading forward Melissa Fletcher
Melissa Fletcher balanced football with part-time accountancy before turning professional

Wales and Reading forward Melissa Fletcher has announced her retirement from professional football because of injury.

The 26-year-old said on social media that her ankle is "not fit to continue" after two operations.

Fletcher had been at Reading since she was eight and signed her first professional contract with the Women's Super League 1 club last year.

"Football has taken me to some amazing places," she said.

"It was a dream come true to sign a professional contract and I'll be forever grateful to have had the opportunity to spend every say playing the game that I love."

