BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-up: Kevin De Bruyne's strike helps Belgium take down Brazil

World Cup Catch-up: De Bruyne's strike takes down Brazil

Watch all the best action from match day 20 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as Belgium take on Brazil and France face Uruguay for a spot in the semi-finals.

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

World Cup Catch-up: De Bruyne's strike takes down Brazil

Video

What happened in England's last six World Cup quarter-finals?

Video

Highlights: Brazil 1-2 Belgium

Video

De Bruyne's 'belter' - all the best angles

Video

Execution of Belgium's tactics were magnificent says Martinez

Video

Neymar 'diving' not helping team - Shearer

Video

I did not mock Pickford's height - Courtois

Video

We want to keep making history - Southgate

Video

'A let-off' - should Brazil have had a penalty?

Video

Augusto pulls a goal back for Brazil

Video

Fernandinho own goal puts Belgium in front

Video

Tale of two keepers - the good, the bad and the bugly

Video

Goalkeeping howler hands France 2-0 lead

Video

Varane's superb glancing header gives France 1-0 lead

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 0-2 France

Video

'A bit of my heart is with England, but I'm supporting Sweden'

Video

The making of France's Pogba

Video

The back story behind 'It's coming home'

Video

England may not get this chance again - Southgate

Video

Colombia dirtiest team I've faced - Stones

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse

Video

What can England expect from Sweden? Analysis by Shearer & Jenas

Video

'Some of us were crying' - England fans in Moscow

Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

Video

Pickford saves, Dier scores - England win penalty shootout

Video

Moscow mayhem: How England v Colombia almost boiled over

Video

Watch England's historic penalty shootout win in full

Video

Southgate and England players react to shootout win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired