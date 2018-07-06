BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: 'The spirit is there' - Klinsmann backs England to progress
'The spirit is there' - Klinsmann backs England to progress
- From the section World Cup
World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann believes England will win their quarter final against Sweden on Saturday in Samara saying that "the spirit is there" amongst Gareth Southgate's players.
WATCH MORE: England's last six World Cup quarter-finals - revisited
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired