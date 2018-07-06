BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: We want to keep making history - Southgate
We want to keep making history - Southgate
- From the section World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate says that his team "want to keep making history" before facing Sweden on Saturday in Samara for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.
