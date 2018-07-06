BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Neymar 'diving' not helping team - Shearer
Neymar 'diving' not helping team - Shearer
- From the section World Cup
Former England striker Alan Shearer believes that a "dive" earlier in the game from Brazil's Neymar could have cost his side a crucial decision in their 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Belgium in Kazan.
