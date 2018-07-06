BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: A look back at England's last six World Cup quarter-finals
What happened in England's last six World Cup quarter-finals?
- From the section World Cup
We take a look back at England's last six World Cup quarter-finals when they won two and lost four of the matches.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: De Bruyne's wonder strike proves decisive for Belgium
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired