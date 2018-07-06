Marc McNulty: Reading sign Scottish striker from Coventry City

Marc McNulty scored 23 league goals for Coventry City last season

Championship club Reading have signed striker Marc McNulty from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who scored 28 goals in 52 appearances last season as the Sky Blues were promoted from League Two, has agreed a four-year contract.

Coventry had rejected three offers from the Royals for McNulty and offered the Scot an improved contract.

"I've no doubt he will make the step up and prove a very good acquisition for us," Reading boss Paul Clement said.

Former Livingston and Sheffield United man McNulty becomes Reading's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile Coventry have completed the signing of left-back Brandon Mason following his release by Watford.

The 20-year-old, who played two Premier League games for the Hornets after coming through their academy, has signed a two-year deal.

