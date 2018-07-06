Tim Ream: Fulham defender signs new two-year deal

Ream played in the Championship play-off final as Fulham won promotion to the Premier League

Fulham defender Tim Ream has signed a new two-year deal with the club to keep him at Craven Cottage until 2020.

Ream - voted the Cottagers' player of the season during their promotion-winning campaign - has scored two goals in 107 league appearances since joining Fulham in 2015.

The club have the option to extend his contract by a further year.

"The goal all along was to be in the Premier League," said the 30-year-old American.

"Now to have the opportunity to play there with this group of guys is something that I think we're all looking forward to.

"I wanted to sort [the contract] out fairly quickly. It gives you the freedom and the licence to go out and focus on the football, so it's just nice to have it done."

Ream's new deal comes just a day after Fulham captain Tom Cairney signed a new five-year contract.