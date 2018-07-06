BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Kevin de Bruyne wonder strike puts Belgium 2-0 up against Brazil
De Bruyne wonder strike doubles Belgium lead
- From the section World Cup
Kevin de Bruyne arrows a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box to put Belgium 2-0 up against Brazil in their World Cup quarter-final.
FOLLOW: Brazil v Belgium - Follow BBC One, 5 live commentary and live text
WATCH MORE: Fernandinho own goal puts Belgium in front
Available to UK users only.
