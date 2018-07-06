BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Fernandinho own goal puts Belgium in front against Brazil
Fernandinho own goal puts Belgium in front
- From the section World Cup
A Nacer Chadli corner goes in off the arm of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho to put Belgium 1-0 up in their World Cup quarter-final.
