Russ Green: Rochdale chief executive suspended from football for one year

Rochdale finished 20th in League One last season

Rochdale chief executive Russ Green has been suspended from "all football-related activity" until 30 June 2019.

Green admitted three breaches of Football Association rules relating to "incidents of misconduct in intermediary activity".

The charges relate to the period when Green was CEO of Hartlepool United, and he has also been fined £10,000.

Dale said in a statement they are "considering the implications" of the decision and will not comment further.

Hartlepool, meanwhile, have been found guilty of six charges under the same rule, which they had denied, and fined £25,000 plus £500 costs.

The National League club said the penalty was "tough to take" as the breaches occurred "under a previous regime".

A statement added: "Chairman Raj Singh and club president Jeff Stelling have already committed significant funds in order to clear up the many issues that we inherited and this will be added to that list."