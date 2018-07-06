BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Brazil 1-2 Belgium highlights
Highlights: Brazil 1-2 Belgium
- From the section World Cup
Five-time champions Brazil are out of the World Cup, with a late effort from Renato Augusto proving only a consolation as a Fernandinho own goal and wonder strike from Kevin de Bruyne fire Belgium into the semi-finals for the first time since 1986.
MATCH REPORT: Brazil 1-2 Belgium
WATCH MORE: De Bruyne wonder strike doubles Belgium lead
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired