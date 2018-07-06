Rangers ready for Europa League opener, says Steven Gerrard

Scott Arfield scored twice on his Ibrox debut for Rangers

Rangers are in good shape for next week's Europa League qualifier after an emphatic friendly win over Bury, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Scott Arfield scored twice in a 6-0 victory, with fellow summer signing Nikola Katic also on target.

Jamie Murphy, Alfredo Morelos and Zak Rudden got the other goals as Gerrard made his Ibrox bow.

"We are ready for the challenge," he said of Thursday's meeting with Macedonian side Shkupi.

"The expectation and pressure will be completely different to today.

"After last year of course there will be more pressure and more eyes on us, but I'm confident come kick-off that they will be ready to go."

Twelve months ago, Rangers began their campaign with an embarrassing Europa League exit to Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg.

However, the 41,015 fans who turned up to watch a one-sided game against English League Two opposition will expect better this time round after a major squad overhaul.

Croatian centre-half Nikola Katic enjoyed his first goal for Rangers

Connor Goldson and Jon Flanagan were the other new faces making their Ibrox debuts in the starting line up, while Murphy has had his loan from Brighton turned into a permanent move and Allan McGregor was back in goals after leaving the club in 2012.

Midfielder Ryan Jack came off the bench to make his first appearance since December when he picked up a knee injury.

Glenn Middleton was also introduced as a second-half replacement and the teenage winger caught the eye with two assists and several threatening surges.