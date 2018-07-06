Picked off by Pele: Wales at 1958 World Cup

When Wales reached the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden they gave an excellent account of themselves, going through the group stage unbeaten.

Jimmy Murphy's side, which including the great John Charles, drew all three games before beating Hungary 2-1 in a play-off.

That set up a quarter-final with eventual winners Brazil. A 17-year-old Pele scored the only goal of the game and Wales were out - but left with their heads held high.

Although they have come close since, Sweden '58 remains Wales' only appearance at a World Cup.