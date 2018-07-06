BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Varane's superb glancing header gives France 1-0 lead
Varane's superb glancing header gives France 1-0 lead
- From the section World Cup
Watch as France take a 1-0 lead against Uruguay after defender Raphael Varane glanced in a superb header from an Antoine Griezmann free-kick five minutes before the break.
WATCH MORE: England may not get this chance again - Southgate
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired