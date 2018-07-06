Jorge Grant: Nottingham Forest midfielder joins Luton on loan

Jorge Grant scored six times in 23 games as Notts County avoided relegation from League Two in 2016-17.

Luton Town have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Notts County, where he scored 19 times in 56 appearances for the League Two side.

He was also at Meadow Lane for the second half of the 2016-17 campaign, but has featured for Forest 19 times since first joining their academy.

Grant signed a new three-year-contract with Forest in June 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.