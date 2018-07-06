Sam Graham: Oldham Athletic sign Sheffield United defender on loan

Boundary Park
Oldham will begin their campaign at home to Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, 4 August

League Two club Oldham Athletic have signed central defender Sam Graham on a season-long loan from Championship side Sheffield United.

The 17-year-old was part of the Blades' Under-23 squad last season before having a three-month loan spell at non-league outfit Halifax Town.

Oldham boss Frankie Bunn told the club website: "He has pace, power, height and a willingness to learn.

"He is a talented player and has huge potential. He is a good character."

