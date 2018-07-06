John Akinde: Lincoln City sign striker from Barnet

John Akinde in action for Barnet
John Akinde scored seven goals in 32 games for Barnet last season

League Two side Lincoln City have signed striker John Akinde from Barnet for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old scored 87 goals in 166 league appearances during a four-year spell with the Bees, who were relegated to the National League last season.

The former Ebbsfleet United, Bristol City, Portsmouth and Alfreton Town man has agreed a three-year contract with the Imps.

Akinde becomes Lincoln's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

