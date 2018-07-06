John Akinde: Lincoln City sign striker from Barnet
League Two side Lincoln City have signed striker John Akinde from Barnet for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old scored 87 goals in 166 league appearances during a four-year spell with the Bees, who were relegated to the National League last season.
The former Ebbsfleet United, Bristol City, Portsmouth and Alfreton Town man has agreed a three-year contract with the Imps.
Akinde becomes Lincoln's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.
