Premier Division: Derry City sign Aaron Splaine and Alistair Roy

Alistair Roy has League of Ireland experience from a loan spell with Sligo Rovers

Derry City have confirmed the signings of midfielder Aaron Splaine and striker Alistair Roy.

Twenty-one-year-old Roy was on loan at Sligo Rovers from Hearts earlier this season.

Scottish midfielder Splaine, also 21, was most recently with Dunfermline after starting his career at Kilmarnock.

Both the new signings had been training with the Candystripes and played in the midweek friendly win over Cliftonville.

Their move to the Brandywell follows Kenny Shiels' capture of former Exeter City defender Danny Seaborne.

Roy, who scored against Derry for Sligo in their 2-0 win at the Brandywell earlier this season, played 17 times while on loan at the League of Ireland outfit.

Splaine suffered a serious injury in November and was released by Scottish Championship side Dunfermline in May.

Derry City are in League of Ireland Premier Division action on Friday night when they entertain Limerick.

The Candystripes are currently lying fifth in the table after losing five of their last six games.