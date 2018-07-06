BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Cliftonville win north Belfast derby
Women's Premiership: Reds claim derby win
- From the section Women's Football
Marissa Callaghan scores twice as third place Cliftonville narrow the gap between themselves and Crusaders thanks to a 3-1 win in the north Belfast derby.
Glentoran stay ahead of Sion Swifts in the Premiership table as Rachel Logan earns a late point for the Glens in an entertaining 2-2 draw.
League leaders Linfield inflict a heavy 9-0 defeat on bottom side Portadown, who are still waiting for their first points of the season.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired