Stephen Humphrys: Scunthorpe United sign Fulham striker on loan
-
- From the section Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe United have signed Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old spent time on loan with Rochdale last campaign, scoring three goals in 18 appearances.
"The team were successful last year and that's something I want to be part of this season," he told the club website.
"The aim is to get into the team first of all. I want to score goals, get assists, work hard and get us pushing up near the top of the table."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.