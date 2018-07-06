Stephen Humphrys: Scunthorpe United sign Fulham striker on loan

Stephen Humphrys
Stephen Humphrys scored for Rochdale in their 6-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat by Tottenham

Scunthorpe United have signed Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan with Rochdale last campaign, scoring three goals in 18 appearances.

"The team were successful last year and that's something I want to be part of this season," he told the club website.

"The aim is to get into the team first of all. I want to score goals, get assists, work hard and get us pushing up near the top of the table."

