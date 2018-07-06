Aaron Harmon: Former Carrick skipper signs for Glenavon

Harmon signed for Glentoran in 2016

Glenavon have completed the signing of former Carrick Rangers captain Aaron Harmon.

The midfielder was invited to train with the Lurgan Blues during pre-season following his release from Glentoran.

The 28-year-old did not feature regularly during his two-year stint at the Oval having sustained a cruciate ligament injury in April 2017.

Meanwhile Warrenpoint have confirmed the departure of midfielder Martin Murray.

Harmon captained Carrick to promotion from the Championship in 2015.

"We'll probably not see the best of Aaron for the next two or three months but, what we've seen so far, he's been very, very good and his attitude fits in with what we want at the club," Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told the club website.

"The way he plays is excellent as well in terms of our philosophy in what we do."

Harmon joins the Mourneview Park side on a one-year deal.

Glenavon have enjoyed a busy transfer window so far, bringing in six new players ahead of the upcoming season.