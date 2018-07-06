BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: France go 2-0 up as Antoine Griezmann strike slips through hands of Uruguay's Fernando Muslera
Goalkeeping howler hands France 2-0 lead
France go 2-0 up in their World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay after a speculative Antoine Griezmann strike slips through the hands of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.
MATCH REPORT: Uruguay 0-2 France
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Uruguay 0-2 France
