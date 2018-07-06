BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Uruguay 0-2 France highlights

Highlights: Uruguay 0-2 France

Watch France earn a place in the World Cup semi-finals as goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann secure a 2-0 victory over Uruguay.

MATCH REPORT: Uruguay 0-2 France

WATCH MORE: Goalkeeping howler hands France 2-0 lead

Available to UK users only.

